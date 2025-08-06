Odisha to celebrate handloom heritage with week-long showcase starting August 7

Odisha’s rich handloom will be on display in Bhubaneswar for a week from August 7.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the State Handloom Day celebrations. This will mark the beginning of a week-long programme during which weavers from Odisha and other parts of the country will showcase their products. Being organised by the state department of handlooms, textiles and handicrafts in collaboration with the Union ministry of textiles, the programme will highlight the

handloom tradition of Odisha with weavers displaying their skills.

Minister of handloom, textiles and handicrafts Pradeep Bal Samant told reporters that the programme will not only provide a platform for Odisha weavers to showcase their products and skills but also help them learn from weavers and artisans from other states. “There will be a two-day programme on exhibition-cum-knowledge sharing for textile advantage (EKTA) on August 8 and 9, where our weavers will receive tips from experts. This will help enhance their knowledge,” he said, adding that actress Madhuri Dixit has been

invited to grace the inaugural ceremony.

Fashion shows will be held, and classical and folk dances will also be presented. “Experts from the fashion world will impart tips to weavers about the latest fashion trends and help them keep track of the latest developments in the fashion world,” said department director Prem Chand Chaudhary.