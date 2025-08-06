Uttarakhand cloudburst: Rescuers resume search in flood-hit Dharali village; Uttarkashi–Harsil link severed

1 7 An ambulance moves on a road in flash flood-hit Dharali area, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (PTI Photos)

Torrential rain continued to lash Uttarkashi on Wednesday as rescuers resumed their search for victims of Tuesday’s devastating flash flood in Dharali village, triggered by a cloudburst.

Nearly half of the scenic village — a key stopover on the route to Gangotri — was destroyed. Four deaths have been confirmed so far, while around 130 people have been evacuated to safety. Not a single body has been recovered from the rubble yet.

The Indian Army has deployed MI-17 and Chinook helicopters for rescue operations. At least 60 people are feared missing, including 11 soldiers, with officials warning that the actual toll may be higher as many had gathered for the Har Dudh fair when the disaster struck.

2 7 Rescue operation underway following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Dharali of Uttarkashi district.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Shrivastava said Colonel Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 Raj Rif, is leading a 150-soldier relief team. “Despite its soldiers going missing and its base being hit, the team is working with full courage and determination,” he added.

Landslides block Uttarkashi-Harsil road

The cloudburst caused flash floods and landslides that blocked several stretches of the Uttarkashi-Harsil road, including a complete washout at Bhatwadi. Heavy machinery, including JCBs, has been deployed to clear debris.

3 7 A cloudburst in Bhatwadi washed out the Uttarkashi-Harsil road, blocking the route to Harsil throughout the night. (Videograb)

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is assisting at the site, but continued rainfall has kept the Gangotri Highway blocked at multiple points. Dharali, which bore the brunt of the destruction, is about 50 kilometres from the washed-out section.

Two cloudbursts — one in Dharali and another in Sukhi Top — were reported, leading to widespread devastation, mudslides, and further flooding.

PM Modi assures Centre’s support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday morning, assuring all possible assistance from the Centre.

4 7 Rescue operation underway following landslide and flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near Dharali of Uttarkashi district.

Dhami posted on X: “Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji took information about the ongoing relief and rescue operations in Dharali over the phone this morning. During this, he was informed about the rescue operations conducted throughout the night, the rescue of people from the incident site to safe locations, and the availability of essential services and resources. Heartfelt gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister ji for providing every possible assistance! I am in constant contact with the team engaged in the rescue operation. I am also heading to Dharali myself to inspect the incident site.”

CM Dhami does helicopter survey

Chief minister Pushkar Dhami surveyed the flooded area from a helicopter.

5 7 'Kanwariyas' returning from Gangotri make their way through a damaged road in flash flood-hit Dharali area, in Uttarkashi district.

"The rescue work is apace. Teams from the army, ITBP, and SDRF have reached the spot. Around 70-80 people have been rescued... A road has been blocked. The DM and an SP rank officer are on their way to the spot. It's a challenging situation as it is still raining there," he told PTI Videos.

Dhami said arrangements have been made for medicines and food and 160 police personnel have been deployed, 10 of them senior and three SP-rank, to oversee the disbursement of ration. Three nodal officers have been appointed from the CM's office.

"Every life matters to us," the chief minister said.

Historic Kalp Kedar temple buried under debris

The ancient Kalp Kedar temple in Uttarkashi has been buried under debris from the flood in the Kheer Ganga river. Built in the Kature style, the Shiva temple’s architecture closely resembles Kedarnath Dham.

6 7 Rescue operation underway following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Dharali of Uttarkashi district.

Discovered in 1945 after excavation, the temple sits below ground level, requiring devotees to descend to offer prayers. The ‘shivling’ in the sanctum is shaped like the back of Nandi, and stone carvings adorn the exterior. Locals say water from the Kheer Ganga would often drift onto the shivling.

Schools shut as rain alert issued

The Uttarakhand government has declared a holiday for classes 1 to 12 and all anganwadi centres in Champawat, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar districts in view of the heavy rain warning.

7 7 An injured person undergoes treatment after he was rescued following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Dharali of Uttarkashi district.

The Department of Information and Public Relations said on X: “In view of the weather department’s rain warning in Uttarakhand, a holiday has been declared for all schools from class 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centers in the state’s Champawat, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.”

Chief Minister Dhami, monitoring the disaster from the Dehradun Disaster Control Room, has ordered the district administration to “remain on 24-hour alert mode” and ensure ambulance availability near Dharali. All medical officers’ leaves have been cancelled.