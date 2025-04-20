MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 20 April 2025

Uttar Pradesh man slashes wife’s braid at salon, arrested after dowry complaint

Radhakrishna said his daughter married Rampratap about a year ago. He alleged that since the wedding, his daughter had been continuously harassed by her in-laws for dowry, including demands for a refrigerator and a cooler

PTI Published 20.04.25, 10:24 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

A man was arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly cutting off his wife's braid at a beauty parlour, police have said.

The matter came to light when the woman's father Radhakrishna filed a dowry harassment complaint against her husband Rampratap, the police said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radhakrishna said his daughter married Rampratap about a year ago. He alleged that since the wedding, his daughter had been continuously harassed by her in-laws for dowry, including demands for a refrigerator and a cooler.

A week before the incident, Radhakrishna brought his daughter home.

"The situation escalated when, as alleged by the father, his son-in-law arrived at the beauty parlour with three companions and cut off his daughter's braid," Circle Officer Ravi Prakash said.

While Radhakrishna claimed the incident was linked to dowry harassment, locals said Rampratap was angered by his wife's visit to the beauty parlour to get her eyebrows done, he added.

Prakash said the matter was being investigated.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Dowry Harassment Uttar Pradesh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

LG admits Jammu rebel surge: Deviation from BJP stand of ‘militancy losing steam’

The security forces have succeeded in crushing militancy in the Kashmir Valley but not in Jammu, Sinha told a passing-out parade of police constables in Ganderbal on Friday
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Don't be diverted by their false communal rhetoric.... Let us remain united as Indians

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT