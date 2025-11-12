Faridabad car dealer questioned over Hyundai i20 used in Red Fort blast

The Delhi Police Special Cell has detained a car dealer from Faridabad in connection with the Red Fort blast, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the dealer, identified as Amit, the owner of Royal Car Plaza, was picked up from his Sector 37 office with the assistance of Faridabad Police shortly after the explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators believe Amit played a role in facilitating the sale of the Hyundai i20 that was used in Monday’s blast, which claimed 12 lives and left several others injured in the national capital.

“Amit is being questioned. Police are trying to trace the entire chain of the vehicle's ownership and determine how it reached the suspect's hands. We are verifying who brought the car to Amit's showroom and through whom Dr Umar Nabi came in contact with him,” said sources.

The Special Cell is also examining dealership records, transaction details, and CCTV footage to identify any intermediaries who might have been involved in the sale.

Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, is alleged to have been behind the wheel when the car exploded.