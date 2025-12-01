Family finds woman’s body gnawed by insects in Jhansi mortuary, blames hospital staff

The body of a 26-year-old woman was found gnawed by insects while it was kept at the mortuary of the medical college in Jhansi, her horrified family alleged, prompting authorities to announce a probe and action against three staffers.

Officials on Monday said Kranti Devi, a resident of Sarvo village in the Gurusarai area, allegedly consumed poison on November 28 following a quarrel with her husband while staying at her parental home. She died during treatment at the medical college.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, her brother Saksham Patel said he had paid money the day earlier to keep the body in the mortuary’s deep freezer. However, when he returned to claim the body he found that insects had partially eaten her eye and ear, he alleged.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Sachin Mahour, who reached the spot following the commotion and assured the family that a probe would be conducted, said examination of the corpse revealed bite marks near the woman’s eyes and ears.

He said one mortuary employee has been terminated, another suspended and a third issued a show-cause notice.

A detailed inquiry is underway and instructions have been issued to ensure greater sensitivity and proper maintenance the mortuary, officials said.

In September this year, another incident surfaced from Indore where family members of one of two newborn girls who died alleged that the babies were bitten by rats in the ICU of state-run MY Hospital (MYH).

The hospital administration had claimed that the girls died due to serious pre-existing health problems caused by different congenital deformities.