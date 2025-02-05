MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 February 2025

Faculty vacancies in AIIMS is 'staggering': Jairam Ramesh asks Nadda to take stock of situation

The faculty vacancies are 34% in AIIMS New Delhi, 24% in AIIMS Bhopal, 25% in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, 28% in AIIMS Jodhpur, 38% in AIIMS Raipur, 27% in AIIMS Patna, and 39% in AIIMS Rishikesh, points out the 70-year-old

PTI Published 05.02.25, 01:39 PM
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Friday, March 22, 2024.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Friday, March 22, 2024. PTI

The Congress on Wednesday said the faculty vacancies in AIIMS and "AIIMS-type institutions" were staggering and urged the government to address the issue as a priority without diluting standards.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh flagged the issue of faculty vacancies, citing a reply by Health Minister JP Nadda in the Rajya Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yesterday, an answer to a question asked in the Rajya Sabha of the Minister of Health & Family Welfare revealed a most disturbing statistic relating to the seven fully operational AIIMS institutions in the country," Ramesh said on X.

"The faculty vacancies are 34% in AIIMS New Delhi, 24% in AIIMS Bhopal, 25% in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, 28% in AIIMS Jodhpur, 38% in AIIMS Raipur, 27% in AIIMS Patna, and 39% in AIIMS Rishikesh," he said.

"There are twelve cities where AIIMS-type institutions are partially operational. The faculty shortages are 41% in Mangalgiri, 23% in Nagpur, 39% in Kalyani, 37% in Gorakhpur; 33% in Bathinda, 54% in Bilaspur (HP), 43% in Guwahati, 34% in Deogarh, 36% in Bibinagar (Telangana), 49% in Rae Bareli, 59.5% in Rajkot, and 44% in Jammu," he said.

What is most surprising is the position of the most prestigious, AIIMS New Delhi itself, which in many ways is the mother institution, Ramesh said.

"Quality of faculty apart - although questions have been raised about it - the extent of vacancies in faculty positions is staggering," the Congress leader said.

The health minister must give this issue the highest priority without diluting standards, he asserted.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Vacancy Jairam Ramesh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Bengal tries to woo business, a familiar, tell-tale crisis hits Bengali TV & films industry

Bengal Global Business Summit kicks off Wednesday against backdrop of renewed confrontation within the filmmaking and entertainment fraternity. There’s also a shadow of RG Kar in it
Sam Altman
Quote left Quote right

India is an incredibly important market for AI... for OpenAI it's our second biggest market

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT