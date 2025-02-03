MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 03 February 2025

Ex-serviceman killed as terrorists open fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam; wife, cousin injured

The terrorists opened fired at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and cousin in the Behibagh area of the district

PTI Published 03.02.25, 03:52 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File photo

An ex-serviceman was killed while two women, including his wife and cousin, sustained gunshot injuries in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.

The terrorists opened fired at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and cousin in the Behibagh area of the district, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three were rushed to a hospital where Wagay succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Voices from poll-bound Delhi: Trust missing in riot-scarred areas, young want pollution fight

Some credit AAP for improving public services, others believe it has focused too much on freebies; in areas scarred by the 2020 riots, things have permanently changed
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

BJP will use its goons and Delhi police extensively to win polls. They will try to intimidate voters

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT