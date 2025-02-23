MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 23 February 2025

Engineer Task Force of Indian Army deployed to assist in rescue operations to save eight people trapped in Telangana tunnel

Army medical teams and engineers equipped with high-capacity pumping sets, armored hoses, excavators, and bulldozers, are working tirelessly to clear debris and facilitate safe evacuation from the collapsed tunnel

PTI Published 23.02.25, 04:29 PM
Rescue operations underway after a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.

Rescue operations underway after a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. PTI

The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of the Bison Division of the Indian Army has been deployed to assist in rescue operations to save eight people trapped in a tunnel following the collapse of a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project in Nagarkurnool district, while the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area are coordinating the ongoing efforts.

A defence release here said Army medical teams and engineers equipped with high-capacity pumping sets, armored hoses, excavators, and bulldozers, are working tirelessly to clear debris and facilitate safe evacuation from the collapsed tunnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Indian Army is working closely with all stakeholders for expediting the rescue efforts. Indian Army’s priority remains the swift and safe extraction of those trapped inside,” the release said.

Also Read

The release further said a Joint meeting with the Civil administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army, and Tunnel construction contractors was under progress.

A section of the roof, approximately three meters in length, of the under-construction Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapsed on February 22 near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool District, Telangana. The incident has left eight workers feared trapped inside.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Army Rescue Operation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Situation critical’: Rescue teams battle to save 8 workers trapped in Telangana tunnel

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi reached out to Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, pressing for an all-out effort to save the workers
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Quote left Quote right

Left is nervous with Trump's victory. When Trump, Modi and I talk, it's called threat to democracy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT