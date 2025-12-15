Bangladesh summons Indian envoy as tensions rise over Sheikh Hasina statements

Bangladesh on Sunday summoned the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, Pranay Verma, to convey serious concern over India “allowing” ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to “make incendiary statements” asking her supporters to thwart the upcoming parliamentary elections.

India rejected the allegations. In a statement, the external affairs ministry said: “India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated 14 December 2025. We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere.

“India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh. We expect that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections.”

Quoting a media release issued by the country’s foreign ministry, the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) — the state-owned news agency — said Verma was summoned to the office on Sunday afternoon and conveyed Dhaka’s “serious concern over India allowing fugitive Sheikh Hasina to continue to make incendiary statements calling upon her supporters to engage in terrorist activities in Bangladesh, aiming to thwart the upcoming parliamentary elections”.

Dhaka again sought the expeditious extradition of Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal — both of whom were sentenced to death by a tribunal last month for the crackdown on protesters in July-August 2024 following which they fled to India in the wake of a public backlash.