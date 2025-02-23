‘Situation critical’: Rescue teams battle to save 8 workers trapped in Telangana tunnel collapse

1 5 Rescue operations underway after a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. Eight workers are feared trapped. (PTI)

Rescue teams in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district are racing against time to save eight workers trapped inside the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since Saturday.

Officials said Sunday that rescuers have reached up to the 13th km mark inside the tunnel but still cannot establish contact with those buried beneath the rubble.

2 5 Rescue team members outside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project after a section of it collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (PTI)

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deputy commander described the challenges in the operation. “We covered 11 km on a locomotive, then another 2 km on the conveyor belt to reach the tunnel boring machine. We called out their names, but there was no response.

He added, “A 200-meter stretch is completely blocked with debris. Until we clear it, we cannot locate the workers. Water must be pumped out before excavation can begin. The situation is critical.”

3 5 Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his distress. “Deeply distressed to learn about the tunnel roof collapse in Telangana. My thoughts are with those trapped inside and their families. I have been informed that rescue operations are underway,” Gandhi wrote on X.

On Sunday, Gandhi reached out to Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, pressing for an all-out effort to save the workers.

4 5 Rescue operations underway after a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (PTI)

Reddy assured that every resource was being deployed, with minister Uttam Reddy present on-site and NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) squads working continuously.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, concerned over reports that some of the trapped workers hail from his state, urged Telangana authorities to ensure every effort is made. “I pray for the safety of all the workers trapped in the accident from Marang Buru,” he posted on X.

5 5 Hemant Soren (PTI)

BJP leader Tarun Chugh said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Central government deployed NDRF and Indian Army to work in coordination with Telangana State authorities. Everyone is hoping for the safe return of those who are trapped.”

State minister Jupalli Krishna Rao outlined the daunting challenges. “Water and mud have filled the tunnel up to 13 km. We are not sure about the condition of the workers inside.”

