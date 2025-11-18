ED raids Faridabad's Al Falah University, linked persons in Delhi-NCR related to Red Fort blast case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at Al Falah University in Faridabad, along with locations linked to its promoters and associates, as part of its probe into the Red Fort area terrorist blast case, according to sources.

Teams from the central agency began coordinated raids across multiple sites in the Delhi-NCR region early in the morning, sources said.

The ED’s action is believed to be under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on FIRs filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Delhi Police. Investigators are examining the financial trail and suspected terror funding angles connected to the case.

According to sources, the searches started around 5 am and include raids on the university’s trustees as well.

So far, the NIA has arrested two individuals described as close associates of "suicide bomber" Dr Umar Nabi.

Al Falah University, which also houses a medical college and hospital, is situated in the Dhouj locality of Haryana’s Faridabad district, near Delhi.