Enforcement Directorate issues fresh summons to Anil Ambani in loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued fresh summons to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, asking him to appear before the agency on November 17 in connection with its probe into alleged loan fraud involving his group companies.

The agency had summoned Ambani last week for questioning on November 14, but the businessman had requested a virtual appearance, which the agency turned down.

According to an ED official, the agency rejected Ambani’s offer to appear virtually, insisting instead that he appear in person to record his statement on November 17.

The fresh summons was issued days after the agency’s provisional attachment of more than 42 properties linked to Ambani and his firms, valued at over ₹3,083 crore, as part of the probe into companies of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.

Responding to the fresh summons, a spokesperson for Ambani said on Friday: “Anil D Ambani writes to ED to fully cooperate on all matters. He also offers to appear by virtual means. ED summons (to) Anil D. Ambani relates to a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) inquiry and not to any matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).”

The spokesperson said the 15-year-old matter pertained “to a FEMA case relating

to the Jaipur-Reengus highway project”.