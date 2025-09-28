Election Commission to deploy 470 observers for Bihar polls, bypolls

The Election Commission will deploy 470 officers as its observers for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and seven assembly bypolls to ensure a level playing field in the electoral contest.

In a statement on Sunday, the poll authority said out of the 470, 320 are IAS officers, 60 are IPS and 90 are from other services.

General, police and expenditure observers are deployed during elections to serve as eyes and ears of the election watchdog.

A briefing of these observers is scheduled here on October 3, a day before the EC visits Bihar to review poll preparedness there.

The term of the 243-member Bihar assembly ends on November 22 and polls are likely to take place in November.

