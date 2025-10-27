Election Commission announces nationwide SIR to begin in 12 states, Union Territories

The special intensive revision of the electoral rolls will begin from Tuesday in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The SIR process will also be held in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and the Union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

In Assam which will also go to polls the SIR will not be conducted now.

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar made the announcement on Monday in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

“From midnight (Monday) the existing electoral rolls in these states and UTs will be freezed. The enumeration forms will be taken to all the electors. Our task is to ensure no eligible voter is excluded and no ineligible voter’s name remains in the electoral rolls,” said CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Political parties have raised the issue of quality of electoral rolls on several occasions, says chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the Election Commission should not rush to carry out a nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, but rather wait for the Bihar assembly election to get over, reported PTI.

On June 24, the EC had ordered an SIR across the country, beginning with Bihar, where elections are due in November. Unlike the annual and pre-election Special Summary Revision (SSR) followed over the past two decades, the SIR involves creating the electoral rolls afresh.

