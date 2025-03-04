Election Commission asks poll machinery in states to hold regular interactions with political parties

The Election Commission on Tuesday directed its poll machinery in states to hold regular meetings with political parties and resolve issues according to procedure.

The directions came at a conference of state poll officials amid allegations by the TMC that voters in different states had identical voter card numbers.

The state poll officials were asked to file issue-wise action-taken reports by March 31.

This is the first such conference to be held since Gyanesh Kumar assumed charge as chief election commissioner.

In his address, Kumar exhorted the officials to work transparently and fulfil all statutory obligations diligently and according to the existing legal framework.

He directed the officials to be approachable and responsive to the political parties.

All party meetings at statutory levels should be held regularly to resolve any issues within the existing statutory framework by the competent authority concerned, Kumar said.

He emphasised that all chief electoral officers, district election officers, returning officers and electoral registration officers should be thorough with their roles and responsibilities, as clearly delineated within the statute and the Election Commission's instructions.

