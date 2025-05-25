EC announces bypolls to 5 assembly seats in 4 states on June 19, counting on June 23

Bypolls to five assembly seats in four states will be held on June 19, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

While two assembly bypolls will be held in Gujarat, one each will take place in Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab. The counting of votes will take place on June 23, the poll authority said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Gujarat, the bypoll to the Kadi seat was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki.

Another bypoll to the Visavadar seat in the state is taking place due to the resignation of sitting member Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai.

In Kerala, the Nilambur seat will go to bypoll since P V Anvar has resigned, while byposs are to be held in Punjab's Ludhiana seat due to the death of sitting member Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

Byelection to the Kaliganj Assembly seat in West Bengal has been necessitated due to the death of sitting assembly member Nasiruddin Ahamed.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.