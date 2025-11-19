Eknath Shinde meets Amit Shah, flags concerns over Mahayuti unity ahead of local body polls

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday left Mumbai for New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing concerns over the political environment within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Sources said Shinde conveyed his displeasure over certain developments that he felt could undermine the alliance’s prospects.

Shinde and his ministers from the Shiv Sena faction have reportedly been sidelined in the state government led by CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"During the meeting in Delhi, Shinde told Shah that after the victory in the 2024 assembly elections, the environment is extremely favourable for the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming local body elections. However, some leaders are trying to spoil this environment and giving the opposition an undue advantage," a source said.

The meeting followed tensions in the state cabinet on Tuesday, when several Sena ministers skipped the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet session in protest against alleged poaching of party leaders by the BJP ahead of the local body polls.

Shinde was the only Sena minister to attend the meeting. A truce was later reached after Sena ministers, led by Shinde, met Fadnavis and agreed that Mahayuti allies should refrain from inducting each other’s party functionaries, leaders, and workers.

"He also told the Union minister that unnecessary and misleading reports are appearing in the media, creating confusion among the public. This is also causing uncertainty among party workers and office-bearers. Such avoidable disruptions could potentially hinder the alliance's winning momentum," sources added.

The deputy CM also urged the Union minister that alliance partners should avoid criticising one another, maintain restraint in public statements, and adopt a stance of harmony and understanding.

Maharashtra is set to hold elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on December 2. Municipal corporation polls are expected to follow in January 2026.