Eight devotees dead in Punjab bus accident near Fatehgarh Sahib, 19 injured

A bus carrying devotees from Anandpur Sahib overturned in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, killing eight people, including two women and injuring 19 others, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Himmatpura on the Morinda-Chunni road in the Bassi Pathana area at around 10 pm on Tuesday when the devotees -- all residents of Fatehgarh Sahib's Main Majri -- were returning from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.

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Prima facie, it appears that the vehicle developed some malfunction, Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Shubham Aggarwal said.

Around 40 people were travelling in the bus.

Initially, six people, including a woman, died in the incident, while 21 others were injured. Later, two more victims succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib, Bassi Pathana and Morinda in Rupnagar district, while some critically injured patients were referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. The remaining passengers were unhurt.

At PGIMER Chandigarh, 12 injured individuals were received with multiple trauma, including maxillofacial injuries and fractures of the limbs, while four were brought dead, a statement by PGIMER on Wednesday evening said.

"All those brought to PGIMER alive, even in the most critical condition, have been promptly attended to with comprehensive multidisciplinary care and have been successfully stabilised," the statement said, adding that PGIMER remains committed to providing the highest standard of care to all affected patients.

Following the accident, several locals rushed to the spot and assisted in rescue operations. An injured woman said the bus suddenly overturned when it was about to reach the Main Majri village.

Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh, who reached the spot on Tuesday night, said all the devotees were from Main Majri village.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who expressed grief over the death of devotees. "I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," the President said on X.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the bus accident in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President's post on X said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of devotees and said he was pained to hear about the mishap in Fatehgarh Sahib. "Pained to hear about the mishap in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Modi said, according to a post by the PMO on X.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the death of devotees and said that the state government stands with the victims in this hour of grief.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled the death of devotees. "Deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident near Bassi Pathana while devotees were returning from Anandpur Sahib. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May Waheguru give strength to the bereaved families in this difficult time," Warring said in a post on X.

Expressing his condolences, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said he was deeply saddened by the news of the accident.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the death of 6 devotees in the tragic bus accident when devotees were returning from Sri Anandpur Sahib on Baisakhi. I pray before Waheguru Ji to grant eternal peace to the departed souls, give strength to the bereaved to bear this sorrow, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed sorrow over the deaths of devotees.

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht has directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to reach out to the affected families and extend all possible assistance.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.