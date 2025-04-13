MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Eight dead, seven injured in firecracker unit blaze in Andhra’s Anakapalli

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident

PTI Published 13.04.25, 04:35 PM
Representational Image

Eight people, including two women, were killed and seven others injured in a fire accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident.

“Eight people including two women died and seven others were injured in the fire accident,” Home Minister V Anitha told PTI.

The injured are being shifted to hospitals here, she said adding details are awaited.

The CM directed Anitha and district officials to ensure better medical care to the injured, an official release said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

