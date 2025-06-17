MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ED summons Suresh, brother of Karnataka deputy CM Shivakumar in Aishwarya Gowda 'fraud' case

Suresh, a former MP, has been asked to depose on June 19 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), say sources

PTI Published 17.06.25, 02:39 PM
D K Suresh.

D K Suresh. Wikipedia.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader D K Suresh, younger brother of Karnataka deputy CM D K Shivakumar, for questioning in an alleged cheating case linked to a money laundering probe against a local woman, official sources said on Tuesday.

Suresh, a former MP, has been asked to depose on June 19 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The federal probe agency had arrested the local woman -- 33-year-old Aishwarya Gowda -- in April following searches against her and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni.

The ED had then said in a statement that the woman claimed proximity with various "high-profile" politicians and cheated people by promising them high returns against gold, cash and bank deposits.

She is alleged to have used the name of Suresh and claimed to be his sister. Suresh had also lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru Police, saying his name was being "misused".

The ED is understood to have recorded the statement of Kulkarni as part of the investigation.

The money laundering case against Gowda and her husband, Harish KN, apart from others, stems from various FIRs filed at different police stations in Karnataka.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

