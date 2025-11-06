MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ED summons Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to depose on November 14

The agency recently attached assets worth Rs 7,500 crore as part of its investigation against Ambani's group companies

PTI Published 06.11.25, 01:33 PM
Anil Ambani.

Anil Ambani. PTI picture

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning next week in an alleged bank fraud-cum-money laundering case, according to sources.

The 66-year-old businessman was questioned by the federal probe agency in August.

Anil Ambani has been asked to depose on November 14 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud at the State Bank of India (SBI), the sources said.

The agency recently attached assets worth Rs 7,500 crore as part of its investigation against Ambani's group companies.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

