ED issues fresh summons to Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra in Haryana's Shikohpur land deal probe

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, for questioning on Tuesday in a land deal-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Vadra, 56, was first summoned in this case on April 8 but he did not depose.

The probe against Vadra, whose wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

Once he appears before the ED, the agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Vadra was earlier questioned by the federal probe agency in a different money laundering case.