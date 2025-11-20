Delhi court sends Al Falah chief Jawad Siddiqui to ED custody amid Rs 415 crore fraud probe

A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to Enforcement Directorate custody for 13 days in connection with a money-laundering case.

The Faridabad-based Al Falah School of Medical Science and Research Centre, run by the group, is being probed after three doctors working there were allegedly found to be part of the “white-collar terror module” linked to the November 10 Red Fort car blast.

Siddiqui, who was arrested by the ED on Tuesday following raids on Al Falah properties, was presented before metropolitan magistrate Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan at midnight at her residence. During the hearing that continued till 1am, Chaudhary allowed the ED to question Siddiqui in the agency’s custody till December 1.

“After carefully considering the submission made, I am of the considered view that all the compliances under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been done. Moreover, considering the gravity of the offence and that the investigation is at a nascent stage, I deem it appropriate that the accused is granted ED custody remand for a period of 13 days,” the magistrate said.

Section 19 of the PMLA deals with the power to arrest.

The investigating agency had conducted searches at 25 locations across Delhi and Faridabad linked to the Al Falah Group in connection with alleged fraudulent claims of accreditation and financial irregularities by the group’s flagship institutions.

According to the ED, Siddiqui has committed the offence of money laundering and under his instructions, the university and the trusts run by the Al Falah Group have defrauded students to the tune of ₹415 crore by making false claims of accreditation.

The ED told the magistrate that multiple family members and close associates of Siddiqui appeared to hold posts, including those of trustees, directors and office-bearers, in the Al Falah Group. The agency said Siddiqui’s questioning was crucial to map the entire laundering network.