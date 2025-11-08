EC orders probe after VVPAT slips discovered on roadside in Bihar’s Samastipur, officer suspended

A large number of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips were found scattered along a roadside near a college in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Saturday, leading to the suspension of an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) and the registration of a case against him.

“The district magistrate has been directed to visit the spot and inquire into the matter,” the official statement said.

Authorities later clarified that the slips were from a mock poll conducted ahead of voting day.

“As these are VVPAT slips of a mock poll, the integrity of the polling process remains uncompromised. The contesting candidates have also been informed by the DM. However, the ARO is being suspended for negligence and an FIR is being registered against him,” it added.

An investigation is underway to establish how the slips ended up discarded in public view. The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, covering 121 constituencies, was held on November 6.