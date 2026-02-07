EC extends voter list revision deadline in Uttar Pradesh till March 6

The Election Commission on Friday extended the SIR deadline in Uttar Pradesh by a month till March 6.

State chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said: “While the last date of claims and objections was February 6, we had requested the Election Commission to extend it by a month because of some disparities in the new list.

“Our proposal has been approved. We appeal to the people to visit their respective booths between 10am and 12am and submit their claims and objections before booth-level officers by March 6.”

The poll panel has extended the date for the third time in the state. Rinwa said this would be the last chance for voters to ensure their names are there on the electoral roll. He said the hearing on objections would be held till March 27 and the final list published on April 11.

“In case of objections, the complainant and the person against whom the complaint is filed are supposed to appear before the designated officer and submit documents in their support. Then only will a final decision be taken to remove a name,” he said.

Rinwa said while they had listed 12.55 crore voters in the state, the department had received objections against 48 lakh.