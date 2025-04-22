‘Don’t blame NEET or my family’: Despite anti-suicide fan, teen hangs self in Kota hostel

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

In a suicide note recovered from his room, the student said neither his family nor his preparation for NEET-UG was the reason behind his extreme step, police said.

The student, a native of Chapra in Bihar, was preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute here for around a year and living in a hostel in the Landmark City area, Circle Inspector, Kunhadi police station, Arvind Bhardwaj said.

Before taking the extreme step, the student sent a WhatsApp message to his sister, who then called the hostel caretaker and asked him to check her brother's room, Bharadwaj said.

The caretaker knocked on the door of the teenager's room but did not receive any response. He then informed police, who rushed to the spot and broke open the door. The student was found hanging inside the room, the circle inspector said.

Though the ceiling fan in the hostel room was equipped with an anti-suicide device, the student managed to tie the rope that he used to hang himself to an iron hook above the device, he added.

A suicide note was recovered from the room. In the note, the student said that neither his family nor NEET was to be blamed for his decision. He, however, did not disclose the reason, Bhardwaj said.

He said the student also requested that his name, family details or photograph not be shared with the media, he said.

The reason behind the student's extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Bhardwaj said the body has been kept at the MBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted after his family members reach here.

This is the 11th suicide by a student in Kota, the country's coaching hub, this year. The number stood at 17 last year.

