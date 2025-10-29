Trump repeats ‘stopped India-Pakistan war’ claims, talks of trade deal, admits can’t run for President again

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for ending hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying “seven brand new” planes were shot down during the conflict, though he did not specify which side they belonged to.

He also held out hope for a trade deal with India, and admitted the US Constitution bars him from running for President for a third term.

Trump said on Wednesday that US law prohibits him from seeking a third term. "If you read it, it's pretty clear, I'm not allowed to run it's too bad," he told reporters on route to South Korea

On the last leg of his Asia tour, Trump also reportedly said, "… if you look at India and Pakistan, so I'm doing a trade deal with India and have great respect and love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi… we have a great relationship".

Talks over the deal have dragged on for months now, with a passage of cold exchanges between the two leaders, with Trump blaming India's continued import of discounted Russian oil and India citing America's 50 per cent tariff on import of Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty for buying that oil.

Speaking at a reception with business leaders in Tokyo on Tuesday, Trump described India and Pakistan as “big nuclear powers” and repeated his assertion that he had resolved the crisis “using trade.”

The Congress mocked PM Modi over Trump’s recurring claim.

“No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him any more,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a clip of Trump’s remarks.

Ramesh noted that Trump has made similar statements “54 times” across several countries, including the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and the U.K., often without offering evidence or clarity on the details of the alleged intervention.

In an interview with Newsweek in New York, foreign minister S. Jaishankar had earlier dismissed Trump's claim of using trade to force India and Pakistan to accept a ceasefire after the escalation of India's Operation Sindoor in May.

In Tokyo however, Trump told everyone, once again, “I said to Prime Minister Modi, and I said to the prime minister, a very nice man, a very good man, and the Field Marshal over in Pakistan, I said, Look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to be fighting,” Trump said.

Trump said that India and Pakistan had argued that war has nothing to do with trade with the US.

“(They said)one thing has nothing to do with the other. I said this, it has a lot to do with the other …two nuclear powers…we get that nuclear dust all over the place. All of you are affected, right? And we said, No, we're not doing any deals if you're going to fight. And within about 24 hours, that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually,” the US President said.

Last month, in his address to world leaders from the UN podium, Trump had repeated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.