DNA test identifies mortal remains of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani: Official

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed in the plane crash

PTI Published 15.06.25, 02:04 PM
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. PTI picture.

The DNA samples of the mortal remains of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who was on board the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, have matched with that of his relatives, a state minister said on Sunday.

Rupani was among the 241 passengers killed in the horrific tragedy.

"The DNA sample of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani matched (with that of his family members) today morning at 11.10 am," Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi told reporters here.

Also Read

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed in the plane crash on Thursday.

The London-bound aircraft came down moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport before falling inside the nearby campus of the Medical College in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad and going up in flames.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

