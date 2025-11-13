Red Fort blast: DNA confirms Dr Umar Nabi driving explosive-laden car; CCTV captures moment of explosion

The DNA test of samples collected from the Red Fort blast site has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded near Delhi’s historic monument earlier this week, police sources said Thursday.

The DNA samples of Umar's mother were collected on Tuesday and sent for examination, the sources added, noting that they were analysed along with the remains gathered from the blast site.

"The DNA results confirm that it was indeed Umar who was driving the fateful vehicle," said a source. Umar, hailing from Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was a key member of a "white collar" terror module busted earlier this week.

"The agency's investigation is now also looking into whether separate vehicles were being prepared for the blasts. After the i20 and EcoSport cases, it was learned that the suspects were planning to prepare two more similar old vehicles, which would contain explosives and enlarge the target," Intelligence agency sources told ANI.

Hours after police arrested eight people, including three doctors, in connection with the module — which had links to proscribed groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind — a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening.

Around 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur were seized in the investigation, which spanned Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

"The Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen jointly raised around Rs 20 lakhs in cash, which was handed over to Umar. They later procured more than 20 quintals of NPK Fertiliser worth Rs 3 lakhs from Gurugram, Nuh and nearby areas intended for IED preparation. There was also a money dispute between Umar and Dr Mujammil. Umar created a group with 2-4 members on the Signal app," Investigative agency sources told ANI.

Newly emerged CCTV footage captures the exact moment the car exploded amid heavy evening traffic near Red Fort Metro Station Gate Number 1.

The video shows the white Hyundai i20 moving slowly amid autos, e-rickshaws, and other vehicles before it suddenly bursts into flames.

Within seconds, the vehicle is engulfed by a huge red fireball, followed by a thick plume of smoke rising into the sky, sending nearby commuters running for safety.

The impact of the blast was so intense that several nearby vehicles were damaged. The area was immediately thrown into chaos as people scrambled to help the injured.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that the Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed until further notice due to security concerns.

Officials said the closure comes as security agencies continue their investigation into the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening, which killed 12 people and injured several others.

“Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons,” the DMRC said in a post on X.