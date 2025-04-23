Devendra Fadnavis assures help as Thane mourns locals killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Friends and acquaintances of three Thane residents killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir were in a state of shock and said they were at a loss of words to describe their pain and anguish over the tragedy.

Hemant Joshi, Sanjay Lele (44) and Atul Mone (52), all hailing from different areas of Dombivli city in Maharashtra's Thane district, were among the 26 persons killed as terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Several others were also injured in the terror attack.

As the news of the dastardly act came in, a pall of gloom descended on Dombivli, where people, several social organisations and local political leaders mourned the loss of lives and expressed shock over the incident.

Lele, who worked as an account at a private firm in Thane city, lived in a joint family at a bungalow in Pandurang Wadi on Mahatma Phule Road in Dombivli (West). His son also suffered a gunshot wound on hand in the terror attack.

Local resident Laxmikant Bhoir, a police patil who knew Lele as both were part of a spiritual group, expressed shock and grief over his death.

"We have been shocked to know about the tragedy. Lele's family and we all are shattered over his untimely death," Bhoir told reporters.

Lele and Joshi had accompanied Mone for a group tour to Pahalgam.

Mone, resident of Thakurwadi area of Dombivli (West) who worked as an engineer at a workshop in Mumbai, was also accompanied by his wife and daughter on the trip to Pahalgam.

The administration has directed authorities concerned to ensure prompt and comprehensive support to families of the deceased.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoken to the families of people from the state who were targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and assured all help to them.

Also, the Maharashtra government has requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to arrange a special flight to bring back the bodies of five persons from the state killed in the terror attack, a release from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office said on Wednesday.

Fadnavis in a post on X on Tuesday night said he had spoken to the families of some tourists from Nagpur and Pune who were injured in the terror attack and assured them of all help.

Deputy CM Shinde had a telephonic conversation with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, requesting to arrange for a special flight to bring back the deceased and facilitate the return of their relatives to Maharashtra.

"Five tourists from the state have died in the attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Their relatives are also waiting for their return," a release from Shinde's office said.

The collector's office and the local disaster management authority have asked the people to inform their relatives or others who they know may be visiting Pahalgam to immediately contact the district administration on the helpline numbers -- 9372338827 / 7304673105 -- for any assistance.

A round-the-clock help desk and an emergency control room have been established in the Thane collector's office for tourists in need of assistance in Kashmir.

They can contact on the phone numbers 0194-2483651, 0194-2457543, as well as WhatsApp numbers 7780805144, 7780938397 for help, as per the district administration.

Local BJP and Shiv Sena leaders have contacted the grieving families, assuring them of all necessary support and on-ground assistance.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.