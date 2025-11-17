MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Demolish all unauthorised structures in Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in 3 months: Supreme Court

The state of Uttarakhand is directed to restore and repair the ecological damage caused to the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the judgement said

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 17.11.25, 11:49 AM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India File picture

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Uttarakhand government to carry out comprehensive restoration efforts to reverse the environmental damage caused in the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, including illegal tree felling and unauthorised constructions.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai issued multiple directives, instructing the chief wildlife warden to coordinate with the apex court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and ensure the demolition of all unauthorised structures within three months.

"The CEC shall supervise the ecological restoration plan developed by Uttarakhand," the bench said, emphasising oversight of the process.

The court further instructed the state to implement measures to compensate for the large-scale illegal cutting of trees.

"If tourism has to be promoted, it has to be eco-tourism," the CJI remarked while delivering the judgement.

"We have directed special treatment to those working in the core area away from their families," he added.

According to the judgement, the Uttarakhand government has been mandated to restore and repair the ecological harm inflicted on the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

"With regard to the tiger safari... we have issued guidelines. We have held that it has to be in consonance with the 2019 rules. Rescue centres to be established and aid in treatment and care. Such centres to be near the tiger safaris. The number of vehicles needs to be regulated," the bench stated.

Additionally, the court directed the preparation of a tiger conservation plan within three months.

The detailed judgement is awaited.

