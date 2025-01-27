Delighted to speak with my dear friend President Donald Trump: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Donald Trump over the phone and congratulated him for his victory in the US presidential elections.

“Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Last week, Reuters quoting sources had reported that Indian and US diplomats are trying to arrange a February meeting between Modi and Trump in Washington.

India, a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, is keen to enhance trade relations with the U.S. and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas, two topics that will be on the agenda if the leaders meet, the sources said, according to the Reuters report.