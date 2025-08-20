MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Around 50 Delhi schools receive fresh bomb threats, police launch search operation

Police teams, along with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises immediately

PTI Published 20.08.25, 10:59 AM
A police official outside RRMR SKV Hauz Rani School after a bomb threat, at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.

A police official outside RRMR SKV Hauz Rani School after a bomb threat, at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. PTI

Around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Wednesday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch a search operation, officials said.

Police sources have said that around 50 schools have received bomb threats in the capital. These include Rahul Model School and Maxfort School in Dwarka and SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Delhi Fire Services, information regarding bomb threats at two schools -- SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar -- was received at 7.40 am and 7.42 am, respectively.

Police teams, along with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises immediately, officials said.

The fresh threat comes just two days after 32 schools across the city received similar threats on August 18, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bomb Threat Delhi Schools
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Very, very special mechanism’ to sell oil, Russia says after ‘richest families in India’ jab from US

Moscow doubles down on ties with Delhi, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin will meet by the end of year
MK Stalin and Gaurav Gogoi.
Quote left Quote right

A democracy cannot survive if asking questions is treated as sedition

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT