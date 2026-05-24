School billet for RSS-linked delegates sparks row over government facility use

Delhi government schools are being used to house delegates and members of RSS-linked Janjati Suraksha Manch who are here to attend a tribal gathering on Sunday, a development decried as “misuse” of public educational facilities.

The Delhi government has arranged for delegates of the Janjati Sanskritik Samagam to stay at 72 schools around the Red Fort area from May 21 to 25. The event is being organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda at the Red Fort grounds on Sunday, teachers from three different schools said.

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A teacher said it had never happened when schools had to be handed over to private entity for their events or accommodation. “This is the first time that schools are being allowed for use by private organisations. The government wanted this. Schools have no choice,” the

teacher said.

Ashok Agrawal, president of the All India Parents Association and former member of Delhi University’s executive council, described the decision as “misuse” of public institutions.

“Government schools have been created for educational purposes. Sometimes, the government uses them for official activities like elections or exam centres. However, allowing members of an RSS-linked organisation to stay there will set a bad precedent. The secular credentials of the RSS and the organisations linked to it are questionable. The government can use schools for political or cultural activities in future. Even locals can hire school facilities for marriage or other social functions,” Agrawal said.