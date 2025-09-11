Delhi Police Special Cell busts pan-India terror module, five suspects arrested

Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with central agencies and ATS teams from five states, has busted a Pakistan-backed pan-India terror module, arresting five suspected operatives, police said on Thursday.

The arrested individuals include Ashhar Danish, a resident of Ranchi; Sufiyan Abubakar Khan and Aaftab Ansari from Mumbai; Huzaifa Yaman from Nizamabad, Telangana; and Kamran Qureshi from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 11 people were initially identified, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the rest.

Searches at multiple locations led to the recovery of weapons, chemicals, and components used in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

"Police teams recovered components and electronic equipment used in making IEDs. Several chemicals, including sodium bicarbonate, along with gas masks, electrical cables, fuse points, wires and other electrical equipment were seized," said a police source.

In Ranchi, Danish’s hideout yielded additional chemicals and explosive materials.

Additional CP, Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, addressed a press conference, saying, “A joint operation was conducted by central agencies and ATS of five states — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. We have arrested five people. It was a Pakistan handler-backed pan-India terror module… We have recovered sulphur powder, wires, nitric acid, gloves, masks, laptops, weapons, and cartridges. The main person is Danish from Jharkhand. Major recoveries were done from him. He was in touch with the handler in Pakistan.”

He further added, "Their plan was two-fold. First, they had to form a Khilafat-style group. They have their own team, called Lashkar, and after that, they had to do Jihad, Ghazwa-e-Hind type, on the basis of their distorted concept of understanding of Islam. Some targeted killings were also planned. Ashhar Danish's handler, who was Pakistan-backed, tried to give the impression from outside that he was running a professional company. While in his inner group, his code was Ghazwa leader, and as an NGO, he was attempting to acquire land. These are highly radicalized boys."

Interrogation of the suspects is underway to ascertain their network, funding, and potential targets.

Central agencies are analysing digital devices recovered during the raids to track contacts and possible international links.

Police said the arrests have averted a possible terror strike in the country.