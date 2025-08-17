Delhi man rapes 65-year-old mother to ‘punish her for extramarital affair’; arrested by police

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly raping his 65 year-old mother on two occasions, with the woman telling investigators that her son claimed he was “punishing” her over suspicions of an extramarital affair years ago.

According to officials, the complainant approached the Hauz Qazi police station along with her 25-year-old daughter earlier this week. She alleged that her son, identified as Md Firoz alias Suhel, had assaulted and sexually abused her on multiple occasions in August.

A senior police officer, citing the complaint, told PTI that the woman had recently returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

She had travelled there on July 25 with her 72-year-old husband and their daughter. During the family’s stay abroad, the accused allegedly began making repeated phone calls to his father.

“During the trip, her son allegedly called on her husband’s phone and accused her of having a ‘bad character,’ demanding that his father return immediately to Delhi and divorce her,” the officer said.

The family returned to Delhi on August 1.

That same day, the accused allegedly assaulted his mother and attempted to attack her again the following day. Fearing for her safety, the woman left home to stay for some time at her elder daughter’s in-laws’ residence, police said.

On August 11, when she returned home around 9.30 pm, her son insisted on speaking to her in private. “He then locked her in a room, threatened her with a knife and scissors, and allegedly raped her,” the officer added.

The complainant told police that out of fear and shame, she did not disclose the incident.

She began sleeping in the same room as her daughter. On August 14, at around 3.30 am, the accused allegedly repeated the act.

It was after the second assault that the woman, accompanied by her daughter, approached the police.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was taken into custody and the investigation has started, police said.

The woman is a home maker, while her husband is a retired government employee.

Police said the accused is a graduate but currently unemployed.