Delhi HC to hear plea by Cockroach Janta Party founder against the blocking of group's X account

The Delhi High Court will on Friday hear a petition by the founder of Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, against the blocking of the satirical digital outfit's social media account on X.

Dipke's petition is listed for hearing before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.

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Dipke, who was earlier associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), launched the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) amid a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a hearing on May 15 on a plea concerning senior designation for a lawyer.

On May 16, the CJI, however, issued a strongly worded clarification of his remarks, saying he was "pained" by media reports suggesting he had criticised the youth.

The CJI had emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees" and were "misquoted by a section of the media".

The original X handle of the CJP was withheld in India on May 21, following which the group resurfaced with a new handle, 'Cockroach is Back', which presently has over 2,27,000 followers.

The movement has drawn attention for its unconventional symbolism and digital mobilisation strategy, with supporters describing the "cockroach" identity as a form of protest.

Launched on May 16, the CJP claims that it wants to build an independent youth-driven movement to amplify the concerns of the youth and hold the government accountable.

It recently started a campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged systemic failures in the education sector and the NEET-UG 2026 paper "leak".