Delhi HC orders status quo on Adani takedown requests against Ravish Kumar, Newslaundry

The Delhi high court on Friday directed status quo be maintained on the removal of social media posts about the Adani Group of Companies by senior journalist Ravish Kumar and digital news platform Newslaundry.

Justice Sachin Datta recorded the submission of Adani Enterprises that it would not ask Kumar and Newslaundry to take down any more content from their websites or other intermediaries as existing on 12 noon, September 26.

"It is agreed that in case the petitioners have already taken down any material, the same shall not be re-uploaded," the Judge said. The direction will remain in place until the trial court decides the suit filed by Adani Enterprises.

The court also noted submissions from the Centre’s counsel, who said its communication to journalists to remove posts was based on a civil court’s earlier order. The high court said the government had also informed journalists about the subsequent order staying the gag.

"Needless to state that in light of the aforesaid understanding, the Union of India will address a corrigendum to the petitioners," Justice Datta added.

With this, the high court disposed of petitions filed by Newslaundry and Ravish Kumar challenging the Centre’s instructions to remove reports and videos concerning the Adani Group.

The development followed a separate order on Thursday from a Delhi district court that lifted the gag on journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, who had been barred from reporting on Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

The original ex-parte gag, issued on September 6, directed the removal of allegedly defamatory content and restrained journalists from publishing unverified information about AEL.