Delhi court lifts gag on Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, permits reports on Adani until fresh orders

A Delhi court on Thursday lifted the gag order that barred journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta from reporting on Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), allowing him to publish pending articles until fresh orders are passed.

District judge Sunil Chaudhary of Rohini Courts ruled that Thakurta is “not liable to follow the order dated 06.09.2025 till fresh orders are passed by the court of Ld. Senior Civil Judge upon hearing him,” reported Bar and Bench.

"I am overjoyed and overwhelmed. But I am also aware that the struggle is not over," Guha Thakurta wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra wrote on X, "Good news Paranjoy Guha Thakurta. Mister Adani can buy some of the people all of the time, all of the people some of the time but thankfully not all of the people all of the time."

The senior civil judge will hear Thakurta along with other defendants on September 26 at 2pm.

The original ex-parte gag, issued by the senior civil judge on September 6, had directed the removal of allegedly defamatory content and restrained journalists from publishing unverified information about AEL.

An earlier appeal by four journalists was allowed by Judge Ashish Aggarwal, who noted that the allegedly defamatory articles were already in the public domain and the journalists should have been heard before content removal.

Thakurta’s appeal was heard by Judge Chaudhary over two days, with the order reserved on September 24.

Digital news platform Newslaundry and journalist Ravish Kumar have also challenged the court’s injunction and the Centre’s takedown orders.