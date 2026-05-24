Eviction order to Gymkhana Club as Centre seeks land for defence projects in Delhi

The Centre has directed the Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the oldest elite social and sporting institutions in Lutyens’ Delhi, to vacate its 27.3-acre premises by June 5, citing the need to strengthen and secure defence infrastructure and other public-interest projects.

The order was issued by the land and development office (L&DO) under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry.

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“It has been determined that the said premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi is critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes. The land is essential to fulfil urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands,” the notice read.

Founded during the British era, the club began operating at the site in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club. It was renamed the Delhi Gymkhana Club after Independence, while the existing structures were constructed in the 1930s.

The club stands on one of the city’s most valuable and strategically important land parcels, within the high-security administrative zone that houses several key central government and defence establishments. The Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg is located adjacent to the club.

In its letter to the club’s secretary on May 22, the L&DO said the premises situated at 2 Safdarjung Road were leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd (now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd) for the specific purpose of maintaining a social and sporting club.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause 4 of the Lease Deed, the President of India, through the Land & Development Office, hereby determines the lease and orders re-entry of the aforesaid premises with immediate effect,” it stated.

“Upon such re-entry, the entire plot of land measuring 27.3 acres, along with all buildings, standing erections, structures, lawns, and fittings thereon, shall vest absolutely in the lessor, i.e., the President of India, through the Land & Development Office.”

The government has directed the club to hand over possession to the L&DO authorities by the deadline, warning of legal action if the order is not complied with.

A member of the club, Siddharth, said the club would challenge the order through an appeal, asserting that there was no security or other threat linked to the

premises.

“The next step will be to file an appeal against this order. The club is very old and has a large number of members. There is no security threat or any such concern,” he said.

“As a member, I feel the observations made in the order should be reconsidered and such a situation should not have arisen,” he added.

On the deadline given for vacating the premises, he said the club would comply if it was directed by the court.

“If it is a court order, then there will certainly be compliance. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP government had only displaced people since it came to power.

“They have not settled or rehabilitated anyone. Earlier, it was the turn of the poor, so the rich were not too bothered. Then it was the turn of shopkeepers, so salaried employees did not feel affected. Now it is the turn of big officials, professionals, and people who go to clubs,” he said.