Delhi court summons Trinamool leaders Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, Saket Gokhle, others

A Delhi court on Monday summoned TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, Saket Gokhle and other party functionaries for a holding protest in front of the Election Commission of India despite a prohibitory order in April last year.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal also summoned TMC leaders Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Vivek Gupta, Arpita Ghosh, Abir Ranjan Bishwas and Sudip Raha to appear on April 30.

Delhi Police alleged on April 8 last year the accused persons gathered outside the main gate of Election Commission of India (ECI) and started protesting with placards and banners without a requisite permission and despite the fact that Section 144 (prohibit gathering) of Code of Criminal Procedure was in place.

The police alleged they continued to protest despite warning on the imposition of Section 144 following which an FIR was registered.

"I have perused the chargesheet as well as the complaint... I take cognisance of the offences punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) 145 (unlawful assembly) and 34 (common intention) IPC. All the accused persons be summoned through IO for April 30, 2025," the court ordered.

The TMC leaders held the protest against central probe agencies CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax Department and demanded changing their chiefs.

A 10-member delegation of the TMC had announced the protest after meeting a full bench of the ECI to press their demand.

The party alleged the central probe agencies were targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.

