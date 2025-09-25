Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi summoned in IRCTC case; court to decide on charges October 13

A Delhi court on Wednesday asked RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi and others to appear before it on October 13 in connection with a case of alleged irregularities in the award of IRCTC contracts during Lalu’s tenure as railway minister.

The development comes at a time Bihar is gearing up for Assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court said it would pronounce the order on framing charges in the case on October 13.

“The order on charge is under completion and shall be announced at 10am on October 13,” special judge Vishal Gogne said. “All accused persons are directed to appear physically before the court on the next date (October 13),” he added.

The court had reserved its order in the case on May 29 after hearing all parties concerned.

The case dates back to 2004-09 when Lalu was railway minister. The CBI has alleged irregularities in awarding operational contracts of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm during the period.

Chargesheeting the accused under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code dealing with cheating and criminal conspiracy, the CBI argued before the court that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Lalu and the others in the case.

According to the CBI chargesheet, BNR hotels of the Indian Railways in Puri and Ranchi were first transferred to the IRCTC as part of a conspiracy. They were later leased to Patna-based Sujata Hotels Private Limited for operations and maintenance.

The central agency alleged that the tender process was manipulated and conditions were altered to favour Sujata Hotels.

Former group general manager of IRCTC V.K. Asthana and Sujata Hotels directors Vijay Kochhar and Vinay Kochhar were also named as accused in the case.

Countering the CBI’s submission, the accused claimed that the CBI lacked evidence to prosecute them. Lalu has also questioned the validity of the sanctions obtained by the CBI to prosecute him in the case.