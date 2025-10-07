Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory amid bad weather & fluctuating visibility levels

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport may be disrupted due to inclement weather, the airport authorities said in a passenger advisory issued Tuesday.

“Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted,” the advisory read.

Airport officials said on-ground teams were “diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience,” as visibility dropped across parts of the capital on Tuesday morning.

With potential delays expected, passengers have been advised to consider alternative modes of transport to reach the airport. “Passengers may consider alternative mode of transport including Delhi Metro to get to the Airport to avoid potential delays,” the statement added.

The advisory also urged travelers to stay updated about their flights before heading out. “Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the airport authority said.

While airport staff remain on high alert, passengers have been reminded to check real-time updates and allow extra travel time to avoid missing flights amid the challenging weather conditions.