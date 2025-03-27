MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delegation of IDBI Bank employees meet Rahul, oppose govt's 'privatisation' bid

During the meeting, the employees highlighted the assurance given by the BJP-led NDA government in 2003 and said it is clearly being disregarded

PTI Published 27.03.25, 08:53 PM
In this image released by AICC on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with a delegation of IDBI Bank employees, in New Delhi PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met a delegation of IDBI bank employees in the Parliament House complex during which the bank officials expressed their strong opposition to the government's reported move to privatise the bank.

During the meeting, the employees highlighted the assurance given by the BJP-led NDA government in 2003 and said it is clearly being disregarded.

The delegation expressed their strong opposition to the government's move to privatise IDBI, the Congress said in a post on X.

The IDBI employees also conveyed their concerns that selling a profitable public sector bank to private entities would adversely impact the nation, the general public and the bank's employees.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

