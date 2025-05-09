Defence ministry warns media channels, social media users: No live coverage of military operations

The defence ministry has iterated that media channels as well as social media users must refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces, the advisory coming on Friday afternoon after a huge amount of misinformation and propaganda was carried by many channels and social media users.

“In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security related operations,” the advisory said.

“Specifically: No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on "sources-based" information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken. Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel.”

The advisory noted that past incidents “have underscored the importance of responsible reporting. During events such as the Kargil war, the Mumbai terror attacks (26/11), and the Kandahar hijacking, unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests.”

Media, digital platforms and individuals play a vital role in safeguarding national security, the ministry said.

“Apart from the legal obligations, it is a shared moral responsibility to ensure that our collective actions do not compromise ongoing operations or the security of our forces,” it said.

“Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has earlier already issued advisories to all TV channels to adhere to Rule 6(1)(p) of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021). Rule 6(1)(p) states that " No programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government, till such operation concludes," it pointed out.

“Such telecast is in violation of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and is liable for action thereunder,” the ministry warned.

The advisory comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Indian armed forces struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Through the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit was hard at work dispelling propaganda. The army had to deny rumours that a base was attacked by suicide bombers.