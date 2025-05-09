Air raid siren sounded in Chandigarh the morning after night of misinformation

The Chandigarh administration on Friday morning sounded an air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors.

"An Air warning has been received from the air force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies," an official statement issued by the Chandigarh administration said, as reported by PTI.

The development comes amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025,” the Indian Army posted on its social media on Friday morning.

“Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. #IndianArmy remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” it added.

Through the night the government dismissed claims of a suicide attack on an army brigade in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and a drone attack in Punjab's Jalandhar by certain social media handles as "fake news".

"A total of seven videos were fact-checked between 22:00 hours on May 8, 2025, and 06:30 hours on May 9. A list of the fact-checked videos, along with their links, has been compiled," the Press Information Bureau said.

It found that an old video shared on social media claiming to be of Pakistan's missile attack on India was actually of an explosive attack that took place in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2020.

In another case, a video claiming the destruction of an Indian Army post by Pakistani forces was found to be fabricated. The Fact Check Unit verified that there was no such unit as the "20 Raj Battalion" in the Indian Army, as claimed in the video.

"A barrage of coordinated disinformation has been carried out by certain social media handles in general and mainstream media in particular in Pakistan with the sole objective to instill fear among the Indian masses," a PIB statement said.

The Fact Check Unit also said that a video of an explosion on an oil tanker dating back to July 7, 2021, was passed off as an attack on the Hazira Port in Gujarat.

A fake letter attributed to a non-existent "Chief of Army Staff, Gen V K Narayan" also surfaced, which the PIB confirmed to be fabricated.

Another viral video claimed that the Indian military used its airbase in Ambala to launch attacks, which the PIB dismissed as false and referred to a detailed Ministry of Defence press release to clarify the facts.

The claims on social media about attacks on certain Indian targets peaked as India on Thursday thwarted Pakistan's attempts to target its military sites, including in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, Uttarlai and Bhuj, with drones and missiles as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

The misinformation was not restricted to the Pakistan side. Many news channels declared at night that the Indian Navy had destroyed Karachi port.