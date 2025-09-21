'Defects' flagged in draft UGC maths module: Concepts not germane to the subject, say scholars

Several scholars have cited a number of loopholes in a draft curriculum on mathematics for undergraduate students and have submitted a petition to the University Grants Commission (UGC) demanding its withdrawal.

The draft curriculum, prepared by the UGC, has introduced a course on Philosophy of Indian Mathematics in which students will have to study the Vedas, Vedangas, Puranas and Dharshanas to earn credits.

The UGC uploaded the draft curriculum on its website on August 20 and sought feedback from stakeholders till September 20. Once finalised, it will be treated as a model UGC curriculum by universities to shape their own courses.

“We, the undersigned researchers, teachers, and graduate students in mathematics and related disciplines, are deeply concerned by the UGC draft curriculum for mathematics, 2025. It is riddled with grave defects, and if adopted, will damage the prospects of generations of students,” said the petition signed by 944 academics and research scholars.

The course on the Philosophy of Indian Mathematics has been introduced keeping in view the thrust of the National Education Policy (NEP) on integration of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) across all levels of education.

Under this course, students will have to study concepts of god and self, the developments of Manomay Kosh (mind sheath) and Vigyanamay Kosh (intellect sheath) and 14 branches of learning in ancient India, including the Vedas, Vedangas, Purana, Nyaya, Mimamsa, Dharmasastra, Baudh Darshan and

Tarkshastra.

The signatories include noted mathematicians such as Madabusi Santanam Raghunathan from the Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, Shrikrishna G. Dan from the UM-DAE Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, Amber Habib from Shiv Nadar University, Manjunath Krishnapur and Mahesh Kadke from the Indian Institute of Science, Mahan Mj from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Ramanujam R. from Azim Premji University.

Krishnapur told The Telegraph that a significant part of the Philosophy of Indian Mathematics had nothing to do with maths. “There are small pieces, such as logic, which are required for both (for any system of reasoning, in fact). These were never part of any mathematics curriculum that I am aware of, in India or outside,” he said.

Habib described the Philosophy of Indian Mathematics as a “strange course”. “There is a lot of Indian philosophy in it, but not relevant to mathematics as such,” he said.

Krishnapura and Habib said the UGC committee that prepared the curriculum did not consult mathematicians from national institutes. “The process has been consultation-free, at least there have not been any open consultations. I do not know anyone who was consulted. It has been a secretive process. The curriculum document does not even provide the affiliations of the committee members, except for the Chair,” Habib said.

Similarly, a course called Mathematics in Meditation seeks to introduce students to mathematical concepts and techniques used in meditation and mindfulness practices.

The petition said topics that should form the bedrock of the UG curriculum, such as real analysis, linear algebra and algebra, are inadequately covered in the draft curriculum. Obsolete courses such as Analytical Geometry and Mechanics take up the space that can otherwise be used to teach more useful and relevant courses.

“Applied mathematics is short-changed and statistics is stuffed into one course. Many elective courses require understanding of topics that have not been taught in basic courses. Courses, such as Mathematics in Meditation, do not belong in a UG mathematics curriculum,” the petition said.

“The inadequacy of the courses is all the more glaring, because a student graduating after 4 years is eligible to write the NET and qualify for a PhD. The draft curriculum does not prepare a student to pursue an MSc, let alone a PhD or a job in industry,” it added.

The petitioners fear that mathematics-based subjects, including science, engineering, technology and economics, would suffer if the curriculum is taught. “...We repeat our stance: The UGC should withdraw the proposed draft curriculum and form a new committee of experts in mathematics research and teaching,” the petition said.