MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 20 June 2025

Declined Trump’s invite to US for coming to land of Lord Jagannath, says PM Modi in Odisha

Modi participated in the first anniversary function of the BJP's maiden government in the state and launched development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore

PTI Published 20.06.25, 06:33 PM
In this video grab via PMO website, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a programme organised to mark the completion of one year of BJP government in Odisha, in Bhubaneswar, Friday, June 20, 2025.

In this video grab via PMO website, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a programme organised to mark the completion of one year of BJP government in Odisha, in Bhubaneswar, Friday, June 20, 2025. PTI picture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had declined an invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit Washington, and instead chosen to come to Odisha, the sacred land of Lord Jagannath.

Addressing a rally in Bhubaneswar, Modi said, "I was in Canada for the G7 Summit when US President Trump had called me and invited me to Washington for a discussion and lunch. I thanked him for the invitation, saying I have to visit Odisha, the land of Lord Jagannath. I humbly rejected his invitation."

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi participated in the first anniversary function of the BJP's maiden government in the state and launched development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

PM Narendra Modi Donald Trump United States
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Declined Trump’s invite to US for coming to land of Lord Jagannath, says PM Modi in Odisha

Modi participated in the first anniversary function of the BJP's maiden government in the state and launched development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore
Home minister Amit Shah
Quote left Quote right

In this country those who speak English will soon feel ashamed. Will run country in our own language

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT