Rajasthan tanker fire: Another man succumbs to severe burn injuries, death toll rises to 20

The death toll in the LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway rose to 20 with one more man succumbing to severe burn injuries at the SMS Hospital here on Saturday.

Confirming the death, SMS hospital superintendent Dr Sushil Bhati said, "Seven persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital at present." An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno, engulfing more than 35 vehicles. Eleven persons died on the day of the incident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.