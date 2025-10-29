Cyclone Montha claims two lives in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu says precautionary measures helped minimise damage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said two persons died in the state due to the severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', and noted that precautionary measures had "minimised the loss".

Naidu called on the entire government machinery to continue their efforts for another two days to provide further relief to cyclone-affected people.

"If we work in the same way for another two days, we can give much relief to people. Due to the cyclone, two persons died," Naidu said in a release.

He directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest and instructed ministers and senior officials to visit affected areas and address people's grievances.

The CM also asked departments to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and furnish details to the union government.

He further ordered the distribution of essential supplies to affected families and appreciated the efforts of the SDRF, police, and fire service personnel in clearing uprooted trees and snapped power lines "on a war footing".

To restore damaged power infrastructure, the CM said 10,000 personnel were kept on standby, adding that power supply would be normalised by this afternoon.

Naidu also undertook an aerial survey of cyclone-affected districts, including Bapatla, Palnadu, Krishna, Konaseema, and Eluru.

Speaking to reporters during the tour, he said heavy winds were recorded where the cyclone crossed the coast, while major rainfall occurred in Prakasam and Nellore districts.

"Winds reached up to 75 kmph. Had they exceeded that, coconut trees would have been damaged in Konaseema district," he said.

Naidu said damage to houses and cattle was minimal, but recurring civic issues, such as blocked drainage systems, persisted.

"Whatever extensive damage occurred because of this cyclone, it is still a major calamity for the state. However, we managed to save a bit. We brought 1.8 lakh people into relief camps. I came to see how the camps are," he said.

He said power was turned off in emergencies and restored immediately, except for four substations.

According to Naidu, paddy and horticultural crops suffered partial damage. "There was extreme rain in some districts—Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla and Parchur areas. I saw during the aerial survey that these places were flooded," he added.

